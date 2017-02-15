UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Groupon Inc :
* Groupon announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Groupon inc - 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 million to $240 million
* Says revenue was $934.9 million in Q4 2016, compared with $917.2 million in q4 2015
* Says gross billings were $1.70 billion in Q4 2016, down slightly from $1.71 billion
* Q4 revenue view $912.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for full year 2017, groupon expects gross profit to be in range of $1.30 billion and $1.35 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources