Feb 15 MDC Partners Inc
* Goldman Sachs to make equity investment in MDC Partners
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment
strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
* $10 conversion price represents a 48% premium to 30-day
average closing price of $6.75 per share
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate
of merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs
* Expects to use net proceeds to pay down existing debt
under company's credit facility and for general corporate
purposes
* Upon completion of transaction, Goldman Sachs will own
approximately 15% of outstanding equity of company
* Bradley gross, a Managing Director in merchant banking
division of Goldman Sachs, will join MDC Partners board, which
will expand to 7 members
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: