Feb 15 Tapimmune Inc :

* Tapimmune advances TPIV 200 phase 2 triple-negative breast cancer trial after favorable DSMB safety review

* Tapimmune Inc - will be enrolling remaining patients in trial at 12 clinical centers in U.S. with enrollment completion targeted for end of 2017

* Tapimmune Inc- have two additional phase 2 trials now enrolling or about to enroll ovarian and triple-negative breast cancer patients