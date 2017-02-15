Feb 15 Conformis Inc
* Conformis reports fourth quarter and the year ended 2016
financial results; provides 2017 financial guidance
* Q4 loss per share $0.37
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees quarterly revenue $17.7 million to $18.7 million
* Q4 revenue $21.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.6 million
* For full year 2017, company expects total gross margin in
a range of 36 pct to 38 pct
* Impacting 2017 product revenue growth is a change in
reimbursement of partial knee replacement procedures in germany
