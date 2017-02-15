Feb 15 CBS Corp

* CBS Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.11

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $3.52 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.96 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* CBS Corp qtrly entertainment revenue $2,394 million versus $2,460 million

* CBS -in sept 2016, offered eligible former employees option to make one-time election to receive present value of pension benefits as lump-sum distribution

* CBS Corp says during Q4 of 2016, company recorded a one-time settlement charge of $211 million

* CBS Corp - entertainment advertising revenues decreased in quarter, partly due to lower ratings from broadcast of nfl games in Q4 of 2016

* CBS Corp says company expects to complete CBS radio separation transaction in second half of 2017

* CBS Corp qtrly loss per share $0.26