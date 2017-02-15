Feb 15 CBS Corp
* CBS Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.11
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $3.52 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.96 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* CBS Corp qtrly entertainment revenue $2,394 million versus
$2,460 million
* CBS -in sept 2016, offered eligible former employees
option to make one-time election to receive present value of
pension benefits as lump-sum distribution
* CBS Corp says during Q4 of 2016, company recorded a
one-time settlement charge of $211 million
* CBS Corp - entertainment advertising revenues decreased in
quarter, partly due to lower ratings from broadcast of nfl games
in Q4 of 2016
* CBS Corp says company expects to complete CBS radio
separation transaction in second half of 2017
