Feb 15 Equinix Inc
* Equinix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $940 million to $946 million
* Equinix Inc - for full year of 2017, total revenues are
expected to be greater than $3,933 million
* Equinix Inc - qtrly recurring revenues $892.4 million
versus $877.1 million; qtrly diluted net income per share $0.86
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $941.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equinix Inc - FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be greater
than $1,842 million
* Equinix Inc - FY capital expenditures are expected to
range between $1,100 and $1,200 million
* Equinix Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA to range between $421
and $427 million
* Q1 revenue view $966.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $4.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
