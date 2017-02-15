UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co
* Kraft Heinz reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $6.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.74 billion
* Kraft Heinz Co - Now expects its multi-year integration program to deliver $1.7 billion in cumulative, pre-tax savings by end of 2017
* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 Canada net sales were $617 million, down 2.4 percent versus net sales for year-ago period
* Kraft Heinz Co - Multi-year integration program now forecast to result in $2.0 billion of pre-tax costs, up from $1.9 billion previously
* Qtrly organic net sales increased 1.6 percent versus year-ago period
* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 europe net sales were $600 million, down 13.3 percent versus net sales for year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources