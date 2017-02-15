Feb 15 Williams Companies Inc

* Williams reports 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Williams Companies Inc - intent to increase its regular quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share effective with quarterly dividend to be paid in march 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Williams Companies Inc - expects to pay $1.20 per share dividend for 2017 and is targeting 10 to 15 percent annual growth for next several years

* Williams Companies Inc - Williams' and Williams Partners' guidance for 2017 as previously announced on Jan. 9 is unchanged

* Williams Companies Inc - new dividend is a 50 percent increase from $0.20 per share paid in december 2016

* Williams Companies Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $7.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S