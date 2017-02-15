Feb 15 Curtiss-Wright Corp
* Curtiss-Wright reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
financial results and issues 2017 guidance
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - new orders of $497 million in Q4
decreased 47% as prior year period
* Q4 earnings per share $1.58
* Q4 sales $566 million versus I/B/E/S view $598.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Curtiss-Wright Corp sees FY total sales including TTC
$2.17 - $2.21 billion
* Curtiss-Wright Corp sees FY free cash flow $260 - $280
million
* Curtiss-Wright corp sees FY diluted earnings per share
$4.30 - $4.40
* Curtiss-Wright Corp says backlog of $2.0 billion increased
1% from December 31, 2015, primarily due to growth in naval
defense businesses
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.51, revenue view $2.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
