UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Carriage Services Inc
* Carriage Services announces record 2016 annual results, increases rolling four quarter outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 revenue $62.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carriage Services Inc sees revenues $263 - $267 million for rolling four quarter period ending December 31, 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.73 - $1.77
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $261.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources