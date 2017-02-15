Feb 15 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc
* Reg-SWM announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 revenue $198.7 million
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Expects 2017
capital expenditures and capitalized software spending to total
approximately $35 million
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Issued annual
guidance of $3.15 for 2017e adjusted diluted earnings per share
from continuing operations
* Schweitzer-Mauduit -Certain customer reblending decisions
expected to impact volumes at french mill materialized in 2016
but full annualized effect will continue to impact in 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS $3.15
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International sees 2017 guidance for
slightly lower adjusted eps,primary challenge expected conwed
accretion to "likely be offset by declines in rtl"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: