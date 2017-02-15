Feb 15 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc
* Hornbeck Offshore announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue $41.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - currently has 44 OSVS and
two MPSVS stacked and expects to have 46 OSVS and two MPSVS
stacked by end of 3Q17
* 4Q2016 average new gen osv dayrates were $24,212, a
decrease of $1,427, or 6 pct, from sequential quarter
* 4Q2016 utilization of company's new gen osv fleet was 20
pct, down from 22 pct sequentially
* Hornbeck Offshore Services-refinancing in current climate
not likely to be achievable on terms that are in-line with co's
historic cost of debt capital
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - continues to review its
capital structure and assess its strategic options
* Hornbeck Offshore Services - expects that its maintenance
cap ex for fleet of vessels will be about $8.4 million and $14.5
million for 2017 and 2018, respectively.
* Hornbeck Offshore Services - does not expect to have
sufficient liquidity to repay three tranches of unsecured debt
that mature in FY 2019, 2020 and 2021
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: