PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 15 Evoke Pharma Inc
* Evoke Pharma announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Evoke Pharma Inc says intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in a "firm commitment" underwritten public offering
* Evoke Pharma - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund clinical development, pre-approval and pre-commercialization activities for Gimoti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock