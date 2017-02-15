Feb 15 Co-Operators General Insurance Co
* Co-Operators General Insurance Company reports 2016 fourth
quarter and year end results
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - Direct written premium
was $639.1 million in quarter, an increase of $24.2 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $5.84
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - Net investment income
and gains for Q4 of 2016 was $52.5 million compared to $85.7
million
* For the year, impact of fort McMurray Wildfire was $90.3
million before tax
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - Qtrly net earned
premium $620.6 million versus $593.1 million
