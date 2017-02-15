Feb 15 CF Industries Holdings Inc

* CF Industries Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter net loss of $320 million and EBITDA loss of $135 million; adjusted net loss of $90 million and adjusted EBITDA of $133 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.39

* Q4 loss per share $1.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $867 million versus I/B/E/S view $908.6 million

* CF Industries Holdings Inc says shipments of UAN in Q4 exceeded two million tons

* New capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be in range of approximately $400 to $450 million

* CF Industries -Expects to receive tax refunds of about $800 million due to carryback of certain federal and state tax losses from 2016 tax year to prior periods

* Expects North American demand for nitrogen in 2017 to be relatively unchanged compared to 2016

* CF Industries Holdings Inc says cash refunds related to tax loss carryback are expected to be received in Q3 of 2017

* In quarter, "exports of UAN and ammonia were significantly higher year-over-year"

* CF Industries Holdings Inc says during Q4 of 2016, company recognized an impairment charge of $134 million relating to its investment in plnl

* CF Industries Holdings Inc says global nitrogen prices rose during Q4 of 2016. U.S. prices also increased, but remained below international parity

* In united states, for 2017 co forecasts 89.5 million acres of corn planted and fewer than 50 million acres of wheat planted

* Excess global nitrogen supply pressured Q4 results

* CF Industries Holdings - About 7 million nutrient tons of imported nitrogen will be required to meet North American agricultural, industrial demand for FY 2017

* CF Industries Holdings - Q4 2016 results include realized loss on natural gas hedges of $5 million versus a realized loss on natural gas hedges of $30 million

* CF Industries Holdings - In Q3 2017, expects tax refunds of about $800 million due to carryback of certain federal, state tax losses from 2016 tax year to prior periods