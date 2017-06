Feb 15 Abacus Mining And Exploration Corp

* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation

* Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp - issuance of 20 million units at a price of $0.05 per unit

* Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp - proceeds from financing will be applied towards company's exploration commitments

* Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp - proposes to consolidate its common shares on a 6:1 basis