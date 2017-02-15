Feb 15 CryoLife Inc
* CryoLife reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $45 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 total revenues $188 million - $192
million
* Fy2017 revenue view $193.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP income per common share
$0.40 - $0.43
* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 gross margins between 68 pct - 69
pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
