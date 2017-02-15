Feb 15 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
* Agnico Eagle reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results - Meliadine and Amaruq projects approved for
development; annual gold production expected to grow to 2.0
million ounces in 2020
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - annual gold production expected
* Agnico Eagle - gold production forecasts for 2017 and 2018
are unchanged from previous guidance of approximately 1.55 and
1.50 million ounces, respectively
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - payable production in Q4 of 2016
was 426,433 ounces of gold, compared to 422,328 ounces in Q4 of
2015
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - cost guidance for 2017 unchanged
from prior year's guidance
* Agnico Eagle Mines - gold production in 2019 is forecast
to be about 1.60 million ounces, while production in 2020 is
expected to be about 2.0 million ounces
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total capital expenditures are
forecast to be approximately $850 million in 2017, approximately
$950 million in 2018
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total capital expenditures are
forecast to be approximately $500 million in 2019
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - annual sustaining capital
expenditures for 2017 and beyond are expected to remain stable
at approximately $300 million
* In 2017 and 2018, payable gold production is expected to
be about 1.55 and 1.50 million ounces of gold, respectively
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd qtrly revenues from mining
operations $499.2 million versus $482.9 million
