Feb 15 Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy Ltd reports record results for the fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 same store sales fell 1.9 percent

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.60

* Q4 revenue rose 10.2 percent to c$91.3 million

* Goeasy ltd - announced a 44 pct increase in its annual dividend from $0.50 to $0.72 per share.

* Also established a number of threeyear targets that it is working to achieve by end of 2019

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.66, revenue view c$91.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goeasy Ltd sees 2017 total revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent