Feb 15 Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Enpro Industries Inc - in q4, company completed organization-wide cost reduction effort initiated late in q2

* Enpro Industries Inc qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.15

* Enpro Industries Inc - annualized cost savings are expected to be approximately $18 million on a consolidated basis from cost reduction effort

* Enpro Industries Inc - assuming receipt of court approvals, expect consummation and reconsolidation of gst into enpro to occur in Q3 of this year

* Enpro Industries Inc - "demand in nearly all of our markets continued to be soft in Q4"

* Enpro Industries Inc qtrly net sales $286.9 million versus $321.9 million