BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 15 OSI Systems Inc :
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* OSI Systems Inc - pricing of an upsized private offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.25 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* Size of offering was increased by $25 million from previously announced offering size of $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V