Feb 16 Nice Ltd

* Nice reports 10 percent growth in GAAP revenue and 11 percent growth in non-GAAP revenue for full year 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.18

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Nice Ltd - Q4 2016 non-GAAP total revenues were $328.5 million, up 20.1 percent from $273.6 million for Q4 of 2015

* Says company declared a cash dividend for Q4 of 2016 of $0.16 per share

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81 to $0.87

* Q1 2017 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $303 million to $313 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Nice Ltd - Says full year 2017 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,330 million to $1,354 million