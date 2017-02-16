BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
Feb 16 Icon Plc
* Icon reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $435 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.20
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2 to 5 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.13, revenue view $1.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: