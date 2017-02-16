Feb 16 Cabela's Inc

* Cabela's Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 same store sales fell 6.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion

* Qtrly U.S. comparable store sales decreased 6.4 pct as compared to same quarter a year ago

* Cabela's Inc - "we saw improved trends in apparel and other softgoods categories in latter part of quarter"