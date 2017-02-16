Feb 16 Blucora Inc
* Blucora reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $176.3 million to $181.5 million
* Sees GAAP income from continuing operations to be between
$14.5 million and $15.2 million, or $0.32 to $0.34 per diluted
share in Q1
* Sees non-GAAP income from continuing operations to be
between $40.2 million and $43.9 million, or $0.90 to $0.98 per
diluted share in Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.46
* Qtrly non GAAP diluted net loss per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue as reported $86.8 million versus pro forma
revenues $85.0 million last year
* Q4 revenue view $82.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
