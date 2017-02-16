Feb 16 Cone Midstream Partners Lp
* Cone Midstream reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results and announces 2017 guidance
* Qtrly total revenue $57.8 million versus $58.9 million
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit - diluted $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $62.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 933 billion btu
per day (bbtu/d) as compared to 760 bbtu/d
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp -Management currently
anticipates that 2017 capital expenditures attributable to
partnership will be in range of $65 to $75 million
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - Full year 2017 adjusted
EBITDA attributable to partnership is expected to be in range of
$128 to $138 million
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp -Full year distributable cash
flow attributable to partnership is expected to be in range of
$105 to $115 million
