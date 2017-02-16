Feb 16 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 sales $2.06 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.03 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.35

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says increased quarterly dividend by 6 percent to $0.45 per share

* Qtrly tons sold were down 1.1 percent from Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly average selling price per ton sold up 2.7 percent from Q4 of 2015

* Is optimistic in regard to business activity levels and metal pricing entering 2017

* Reliance Steel - Customer sentiment is more positive than we have seen in some time, which we believe will materialize into higher metals demand in 2017

* Estimates tons sold will be up 8 percent to 10 percent in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says estimates tons sold will be up 8 percent to 10 percent in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co - Believe 2017 will feature a renewed "enthusiasm for infrastructure and equipment spending"

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says expects its Q1 average selling price will be up 2 percent to 4 percent from Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: