Feb 16 Navigant Consulting Inc :

* Navigant reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue $266.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $235 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.36

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.075 billion to $1.115 billion

* Navigant Consulting Inc - full year 2017 rbr is expected to range between $975 million and $1.010 billion

* Navigant Consulting Inc - adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017 is expected to range between $145 and $156 million

* Navigant Consulting Inc - EPS for full year 2017 is estimated to be between $1.29 and $1.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: