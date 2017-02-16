BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
Feb 16 Tempur Sealy International Inc -
* Tempur Sealy increases share repurchase program by $200 million
* After this increased authorization, company has approximately $227 million remaining available for future share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest