Feb 16 Chorus Aviation Inc
* Chorus Aviation announces strong fourth quarter and
year-end 2016 earnings
* Qtrly net income per basic share of $0.10
* Chorus Aviation Inc says chorus expects to acquire and
lease two new CRJ1000s to air nostrum by end of october 2017
* Qtrly adjusted net income excluding other items per basic
share of $0.26
* Chorus Aviation Inc says capital expenditures are expected
to be between $45 million and $55 million in 2017
* Chorus Aviation-"CPA fleet transition to larger aircraft
will generate about 10% more available seat miles in fiscal 2017
over same period in 2016"
* Qtrly reported revenue of $315.1 million versus $357.4
million
