Feb 16 Charter Communications Inc
* Charter Communications Inc says during q4 of 2016,
charter's residential customer relationships grew by 250,000,
versus 359,000 in prior year period
* Charter Communications Inc - residential video customers
decreased by 51,000 in q4 of 2016, versus an increase of 118,000
in year-ago period
* Charter announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 revenue $10.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.23
billion
* Says during Q4, Charter's residential customer
relationships grew by 250,000, versus 359,000 in prior year
period
* On a pro forma basis, qtrly internet revenues grew 13.3%,
compared to year-ago quarter, to $3.3 billion
* Charter Communications Inc - during Q4, company added
39,000 residential voice customers, versus 304,000 during Q4 of
2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: