Feb 16 TransCanada Corp

* TransCanada reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share c$0.75

* Q4 loss per share c$0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transcanada corp - 10.6% dividend increase

* Transcanada corp - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per common share for quarter ending march 31, 2017

* Transcanada corp - expect to invest about $1.1 billion in napanee facility during construction and commercial operations are expected to begin in 2018

* Qtrly revenue $3.62 billion versus $2.85 billion

* Transcanada corp - in late 2017, expect $200 million Vaughan Loop project to be in service

* Q4 revenue view c$3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expect Keystone XL project to retain sufficient commercial support for TransCanada to make a final investment decision

* TransCanada- given passage of time since nov 6, 2015 denial of presidential permit for Keystone XL , co is updating shipping contracts

* TransCanada Corp - recorded a non-cash charge of $92 million before tax ($68 million after tax) in Q4 2016 related to PPA emissions costs

TransCanada says given passage of time since nov 6, 2015 denial of presidential permit for Keystone XL, some shippers may increase or decrease volume commitments