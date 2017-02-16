UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Kate Spade & Co
* Kate Spade & Co - company is in process of reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value
* Kate spade & company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and is reviewing strategic alternatives
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $471 million versus I/B/E/S view $472.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations
* Kate Spade & Co - no forward-looking guidance will be provided at this time
* Kate Spade & Co - direct-to-consumer comparable sales growth of 9% for q4
* Kate Spade - in consultation with perella weinberg partners as financial advisor co is conducting process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources