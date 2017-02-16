Feb 16 Kate Spade & Co

* Kate Spade & Co - company is in process of reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value

* Kate spade & company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and is reviewing strategic alternatives

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $471 million versus I/B/E/S view $472.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Kate Spade & Co - no forward-looking guidance will be provided at this time

* Kate Spade & Co - direct-to-consumer comparable sales growth of 9% for q4

* Kate Spade - in consultation with perella weinberg partners as financial advisor co is conducting process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives