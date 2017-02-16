Feb 16 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd :

* Melco Crown Entertainment announces unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 revenue $1.193 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Melco Crown Entertainment - on U.S. GAAP basis, net income attributable to Melco Crown Entertainment for Q4 of 2016 was US$43.3 million, or US$0.09 per ads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: