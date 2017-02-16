Feb 16 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc
:
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces fourth quarter
2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Q4 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $21 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.03 to $0.04
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - same store NOI
increased 6.1% for quarter, as compared to prior year quarter
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - company is
targeting internalizing management of company at beginning of Q3
of 2017
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - anticipates 2017
AFFO in range of $0.27 to $0.29 per share on a pro forma basis
