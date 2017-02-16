BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 16 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa
* Altisource announces fourth quarter and full year financial results and that the company is actively exploring refinancing its existing $480 million senior secured term loan
* Q4 loss per share $1.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Altisource Portfolio Solutions - actively exploring refinancing existing $480 million senior secured term loan to, among other things, extend maturity date
* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA says "we are disappointed that we did not achieve our anticipated non-ocwen revenue growth in 2016"
* Qtrly service revenue of $227.2 million, a 5 pct decrease compared to q3 2016, a 9 pct decrease compared to Q4 2015
* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA- 2016 pretax income of $44.3 million, Q4 2016 pretax loss of $19.5 million impacted by litigation settlement loss of $28.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w