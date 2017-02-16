Feb 16 CI Financial Corp
* CI financial reports fourth quarter and annual results:
assets under management increase 6%
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.45
* Q4 sales c$3.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.53 excluding items
* CI Financial Corp says average assets under management
reached $110.9 billion for 2016, an increase of 2% from 2015
* CI Financial Corp says at December 31, 2016, CI's assets
under management were $117.9 billion, up $6.8 billion or 6% from
$111.1 billion at December 31, 2015
