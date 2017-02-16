Feb 16 CI Financial Corp

* CI financial reports fourth quarter and annual results: assets under management increase 6%

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.45

* Q4 sales c$3.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.53 excluding items

* CI Financial Corp says average assets under management reached $110.9 billion for 2016, an increase of 2% from 2015

* CI Financial Corp says at December 31, 2016, CI's assets under management were $117.9 billion, up $6.8 billion or 6% from $111.1 billion at December 31, 2015