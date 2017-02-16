BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
Feb 16 Vascular Solutions Inc :
* Vascular Solutions shareholders approve acquisition by Teleflex
* Vascular Solutions Inc - Transaction is expected to close on February 17, 2017
* Vascular Solutions Inc- Proposal to adopt agreement and plan of merger was approved by shareholders owning approximately 99.2% of shares voted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
