Feb 16 Amn Healthcare Services Inc
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 revenue $488 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Amn healthcare services inc sees consolidated revenue for first-quarter
2017 $489 million - $495 million
* Amn healthcare services inc sees q1 gross margin 32.5%
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted ebitda margin of 12.5%
* Q1 revenue view $493.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: