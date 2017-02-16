Feb 16 Cytokinetics Inc
* Cytokinetics, inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q4 revenue $33.1 million versus $9.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $16.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cytokinetics inc sees anticipates 2017 cash revenue will
be in range of $21 to $23 million
* Cytokinetics inc -expect to continue to enroll patients
who complete vitality-als into vigor-als, an open-label
extension trial throughout 2017
* Cytokinetics inc -expect to begin a phase 2 clinical trial
of ck-2127107 in patients with als in mid-2017
* Cytokinetics inc -expect astellas to begin a phase 1b
clinical trial of ck-2127107 in elderly patients with limited
mobility in 1h 2017
* Cytokinetics inc -expect data from a phase 2 clinical
trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in japanese patients with chronic
heart failure in q3 2017
* Cytokinetics inc sees 2017 cash research and development
expenses will be in range of $108 to $112 million, and cash g&a
expenses will be in range of $30 to $32 million
