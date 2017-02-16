Feb 16 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc
* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101
phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback
* Aimmune - ar101 program to initially address urgent unmet
need of peanut-allergic patients ages 4-17, consistent with
breakthrough therapy designation
* Aimmune therapeutics inc - potential bla filing to include
safety database of 600 patients, achievable with current phase 3
program
* Aimmune therapeutics inc - company expects to conduct
separate analyses for older patients in palisade
* Aimmune therapeutics inc - plans to initiate ramses trial,
which will enroll approximately 440 patients ages 4-17 in united
states, in 2q 2017
* Aimmune - have sufficient funding to support current
clinical development plan and north american and european
regulatory submissions for ar101
