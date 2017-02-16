Feb 16 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
:
* Allscripts announces fourth quarter and 2016 full-year
results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion
* Q4 revenue $425 million versus I/B/E/S view $424.1 million
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - outlook for 2017
anticipates 10-15 percent eps growth
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc says bookings were
$406 million in Q4 2016
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc sees adjusted ebitda
of between $345 million and $365 million for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.72
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.72
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: