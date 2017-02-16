Feb 16 Webmd Health Corp :

* Webmd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.10

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $151 million to $154 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $710 million to $730 million

* Q4 revenue $207.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $207 million

* Webmd health corp says announces exploration of strategic alternatives

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $742.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $167.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted ebitda to be approximately $38.0 million to $40.0 million in Q1

* Webmd health corp says J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to company for the exploration of strategic alternatives

* WEBMD Health Corp says alternatives could include, among other things, sale of part or all of company, a merger with another party

* WEBMD Health Corp says expects advertising and sponsorship revenue to be flat to slightly down in Q1 Of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: