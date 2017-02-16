BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 16 Digital Realty Trust Inc
* Digital Realty reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $5.90 to $6.10
* Q4 FFO per share $1.58
* Q4 revenue rose 15 percent to $577 million
* Q4 core FFO per share $1.43
* Digital Realty says reiterated 2017 core FFO per share outlook of $5.90 - $6.10 and "constant-currency" core FFO per share outlook of $5.95 - $6.25
* Digital Realty says revenues were $577 million for Q4 of 2016, a 6% increase from previous quarter and a 15% increase over same quarter last year
* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $550.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.