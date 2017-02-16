Feb 16 Rocky Brands Inc :

* Rocky Brands, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 sales rose 2.6 percent to $67 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18 excluding items

* Rocky Brands Inc - q4 of 2016 included a non-cash impairment charge related to creative recreation brand of $3.0 million

* Rocky Brands Inc - q4 of 2016 included a non-cash impairment charge related to creative recreation brand of $3.0 million

* Rocky Brands Inc - inventory decreased 10.2 pct, or $7.8 million, to $69.2 million at december 31, 2016 compared with $77.0 million on same date a year ago