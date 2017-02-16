UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Universal Electronics Inc
* Universal Electronics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap loss per share $0.06 to $0.16
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Sees q1 2017 sales $154 million to $162 million
* Q4 sales $160.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $164.4 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 to $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $156.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal Electronics Inc says in Q1 of 2017, company expects to record between $6 million and $7 million of severance payments
* Universal Electronics Inc - for Q1 of 2017, company expects adjusted non-gaap net sales to range between $155 million and $163 million
* Universal Electronics Inc - for q1 of 2017, company expects gaap net sales to range between $154.0 million and $162.0 million, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources