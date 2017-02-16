Feb 16 Universal Electronics Inc

* Universal Electronics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap loss per share $0.06 to $0.16

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Sees q1 2017 sales $154 million to $162 million

* Q4 sales $160.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $164.4 million

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 to $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $156.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal Electronics Inc says in Q1 of 2017, company expects to record between $6 million and $7 million of severance payments

* Universal Electronics Inc - for Q1 of 2017, company expects adjusted non-gaap net sales to range between $155 million and $163 million

* Universal Electronics Inc - for q1 of 2017, company expects gaap net sales to range between $154.0 million and $162.0 million