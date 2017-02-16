BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
Feb 16 Brightcove Inc
* Brightcove announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $38.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $38.8 million
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 to $0.05 excluding items
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $37 million to $37.75 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brightcove inc says revenue is expected to be in range of $163.0 million to $167.0 million in 2017
* Brightcove inc says non-gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.07 to $0.14 in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $39.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $164.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors in Brazil, a person directly involved in the bid said on Friday.