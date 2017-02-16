Feb 16 Brightcove Inc

* Brightcove announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $38.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $38.8 million

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 to $0.05 excluding items

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $37 million to $37.75 million

* Brightcove inc says revenue is expected to be in range of $163.0 million to $167.0 million in 2017

* Brightcove inc says non-gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.07 to $0.14 in 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $39.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $164.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: