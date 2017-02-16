Feb 16 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc :

* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for january 2017

* LPL Financial Holdings- total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of Jan were about $517 billion, 1.4 percent increase compared to end of dec 2016

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total client cash sweep balances at end of January were $30.0 billion, a 4.2 percent decrease compared to December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: