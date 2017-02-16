BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 16 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc :
* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for january 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings- total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of Jan were about $517 billion, 1.4 percent increase compared to end of dec 2016
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total client cash sweep balances at end of January were $30.0 billion, a 4.2 percent decrease compared to December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.