Feb 16 TrueCar Inc :

* TrueCar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $74.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.3 million

* Q1 revenues are expected to be in range of $71 million to $73 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Units are expected to be in range of 205,000 units to 210,000 units in q1

* Units are expected to be in range of 920,000 units to 930,000 units for full year ending december 31, 2017

* Revenues are expected to be in range of $315 million to $320 million for full year ending december 31, 2017

* Adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $20 million to $24 million for full year ending december 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue view $69.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $69.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $308.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S