* Five9 reports record 2016 revenue of $162.1 million, up 26% year-over-year

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $44.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $42 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 to $0.08

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $44 million to $45 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $187 million to $190 million

* Five9 inc sees q1 gaap net loss in range of of $0.10 to $0.12 per share

* Five9 inc sees q1 non-gaap net loss in range of of $0.03 to $0.05 per share

* Five9 inc sees fy gaap net loss in range of $0.32 to $0.38 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $186.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $44.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S